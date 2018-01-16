Gunman Shoots Boy and Teen Brother in West Philadelphia

A gunman shot a boy and his teen brother in West Philadelphia Tuesday night.

The 12-year-old boy and his 15-year-old brother were on the 6000 block of Ludlow Street at 7:44 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire. The boy was shot once in the left side of the neck while hi solder brother was shot once in the right hand, once in the left arm and once in the chest.

The brothers were taken to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia where they are both in stable condition.

Police say the brothers may have been targeted by a group of other children they were feuding with at school though this has not yet been confirmed.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police continue to investigate.