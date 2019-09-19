2 Chester Students Shot While Walking Home From School

A gunman shot two teen boys who were walking home from school in Chester, Pennsylvania, on Thursday.

The 15 and 17-year-old Chester High School students were walking near the 300 block of West 8th Street around 3 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

The 15-year-old was shot in his right lower thorax area, right arm and left leg. He was taken to the Crozer Chester Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition. The 17-year-old was shot in his left foot. He was also taken to Crozer Chester where he is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

The incident marked the 95th shooting of the year in Chester.

"We have had 14 shootings this month alone, and 20 shootings last month," a Chester Police spokesman told NBC10. "These shootings do not count as part of the 12 homicides that we have had this year."

If you have any information on Thursday's shooting, please call Detective Victor Heness at 610-447-8429 or email him at vheness245@chesterpolice.org.