Gunman Shoots Man and Woman in Car in South Philadelphia

A man and woman are in the hospital after they were both shot by a gunman while sitting inside a car in South Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

The 22-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were inside a black Mazda 6 traveling on the 1900 block of Carpenter Street at 2:56 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

The man was shot eight times throughout his body while the woman was shot once in the right elbow. Both victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital. The man is in critical condition while the woman is stable.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered. Police continue to investigate.