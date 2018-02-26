Police say a gunman shot two men and a woman who was an innocent bystander in North Philadelphia. NBC10 obtained exclusive video of the gunman shooting both men before running away. One of the victims is in critical condition while the other two are stable.

A gunman shot two men as well as a woman who was an innocent bystander Monday night in Philadelphia.

A 24-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were on Sheridan and W. Clearfield streets at 6:25 p.m. when a gunman walked up to them and opened fire.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the gunman shooting the two men before fleeing the scene. The 24-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm while the 34-year-old was shot once in the head.

A 23-year-old woman who was about a block away was also shot once in the right armpit and once in the right side of her back. Police say she was an innocent bystander.

The 34-year-old man is in critical condition while the other man and the woman are both stable. No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.