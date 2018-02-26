A gunman shot two men as well as a woman who was an innocent bystander Monday night in Philadelphia.
A 24-year-old man and a 34-year-old man were on Sheridan and W. Clearfield streets at 6:25 p.m. when a gunman walked up to them and opened fire.
Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows the gunman shooting the two men before fleeing the scene. The 24-year-old man was shot twice in the left arm while the 34-year-old was shot once in the head.
A 23-year-old woman who was about a block away was also shot once in the right armpit and once in the right side of her back. Police say she was an innocent bystander.
The 34-year-old man is in critical condition while the other man and the woman are both stable. No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.