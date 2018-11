An investigation is underway after a gunman shot a man 11 times inside a vehicle in West Philadelphia Saturday night.

The 34-year-old man was inside a vehicle on the 5800 block of Master Street at 8:44 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. The man was struck 11 times. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospiatl where he was pronounced dead at 9:01 p.m.

No arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.