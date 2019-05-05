Gunman Robs Popular Center City Restaurant Overnight - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Gunman Robs Popular Center City Restaurant Overnight

Police say the suspect stole thousands of dollars after approaching the manager.

By David Chang

Published 11 minutes ago

    Police are searching for a gunman who robbed a popular Center City restaurant overnight.

    The suspect entered McCormick & Schmick’s on 1 South Broad Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, after closing time. He walked upstairs to the office, pulled out a handgun and approached the restaurant’s manager, police said.

    The gunman demanded the manager empty the contents of the safe into a backpack. The manager complied, and the gunman then told him to lay down on the ground. The gunman then zip-tied the manager’s hands and fled the scene.

    Police said the gunman stole thousands of dollars. He’s described as a man approximately 40 years of age, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark gray pants, a black sweater with a zipper, black hat, sunglasses and a scarf over his mouth and gloves.

    If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.

      

