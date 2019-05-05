Gunman Robs Popular Center City Restaurant Overnight

Police are searching for a gunman who robbed a popular Center City restaurant overnight.

The suspect entered McCormick & Schmick’s on 1 South Broad Street around 1 a.m. Sunday, after closing time. He walked upstairs to the office, pulled out a handgun and approached the restaurant’s manager, police said.

The gunman demanded the manager empty the contents of the safe into a backpack. The manager complied, and the gunman then told him to lay down on the ground. The gunman then zip-tied the manager’s hands and fled the scene.

Police said the gunman stole thousands of dollars. He’s described as a man approximately 40 years of age, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark gray pants, a black sweater with a zipper, black hat, sunglasses and a scarf over his mouth and gloves.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia Police.