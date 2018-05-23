Police Capture Suspect, Find Kids After Wild Chase

SkyForce10 was over the scene as police chased after a suspect in a stolen car in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday night. (Published 48 minutes ago)

Police captured the suspect in an armed carjacking and found two children following a wild chase in Northeast Philadelphia Wednesday night.



A woman told police she was driving her white Toyota Camry on the 1000 block of Van Kirk Street shortly before 10:15 p.m. when a gunman approached her vehicle.

The gunman stole her car and then drove off while her 1-year-old child and 6-year-old child were In the backseat, police said.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as police chased the speeding suspect for about two and a half miles before capturing the suspect at Whitaker and Wyoming avenues. The children were not inside the car at that point however.

Police later found both children on the 4700 block of Darrah Street. They were reunited with their mother and are doing okay, according to investigators.



This story is developing. Check back for updates.

