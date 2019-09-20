2 Hurt in Shooting During Philadelphia High School Football Game Between Simon Gratz, Imhotep Charter - NBC 10 Philadelphia
2 Hurt in Shooting During Philadelphia High School Football Game Between Simon Gratz, Imhotep Charter

Hundreds were evacuated from a stadium during a game under the lights

By NBC10 Staff

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Two people were hurt when a shooting erupted during a Friday night football game between Simon Gratz High School and Imhotep Charter High School in the Nicetown-Tioga section of Philadelphia, authorities said.

    Hundreds of fans and family members, as well as the two football teams, were evacuated from a stadium in the Nicetown-Tioga section of Philadelphia after the shooting just before 8 p.m.

    The teams playing at the time were Simon Gratz High School and Imhotep Charter High School, two city schools.

    An ambulance outside the stadium appeared to take at least one victim to a nearby hospital, according to video captured by NBC10's SkyForce10 helicopter.

    It was not immediately known the identities of the victims.

    The gunfire occurred inside Marcus Foster Memorial Stadium on Staub Avenue. It is the home field for Simon Gratz High, a public school.

      

