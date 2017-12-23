A police vehicle was hit by gunfire Saturday afternoon in Millville, New Jersey, but authorities said no officers were injured.

The vehicle was struck sometime around 8 p.m. in the 300 block of North 2nd Street in the Cumberland County town.

Onitial reports indicated that an officer may have been injured by shattered glass. Millville police said in a post online that no officers were injured.

Police said the investigation into the shooting was still ongoing. No details about the shooter were immediately released.

The shooting involving police is the third of its kind in two days. On Friday, shootings involving police brought out in Harrisburg and Bethlehem.