Gun Control Debate Across the Country & in NJ - NBC 10 Philadelphia
OLY-PHILLY

    Gun Control Debate Across the Country & in NJ

    President Donald Trump says the school shooting is the top issue he wants to focus on while meeting with the nation's governors this week. Congress will return facing a national conversation on gun violence. NBC10's Dray Clark has more on the gun control debate that will consume Washington Monday. (Published 6 hours ago) President Donald Trump says the school shooting is the top issue he wants to focus on while meeting with the nation's governors this week. See More
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices