An incident involving a ride at a New Jersey theme park injured a guest Friday.

The person was hurt while riding the "Out on a Limb" ride at Egg Harbor Township's Storybook Land and required medical attention, the theme park tweeted.

The condition of the guest was not immediately available. The ride was shut down pending inspection and the incident was under investigation, according to the park's tweet.

The "Out on a Limb" is a spinning, elevated swing ride. Riders must be at least 36 inches tall to ride "with a responsible person" or 42 inches tall to ride alone, according to the Storybook Land website.

The latest theme park accident follows the death of a 10-year-old girl who fell off a "Sizzler"-type ride at a harvest festival in Deerfield Township last weekend. That incident caused the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs to shut down all "Sizzler-related" rides throughout the state while it investigated.