In a 911 call, you can hear the operator grow frustrated with the woman on the other end as he urges her to break the window of the van. The woman describes what she’s seeing and tells the operator the toddler had been in there since 9 a.m.

New Details About Child Left in Van at PATCO Station

A South Jersey man is charged with abuse and neglect in the death of a 22-month-old girl who authorities say he forgot in a minivan outside a Camden County, New Jersey, train station this August.

Shelton Shambry, 60, of Lindenwold, faces a single fourth degree count of abuse and neglect in August 16 death of Milliani Robertson, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Shambry was the girl's legal guardian, according to authorities.

In a panicked 911 call obtained by NBC10 through a public records request, an unidentified woman told an emergency dispatcher that Milliani spent hours inside the locked minivan at the PATCO high-speed line's Lindenwold stop before she was discovered.

"She’s locked in the van. She was left in the van," the woman can be heard on the call telling a 911 dispatcher.

"Stay on the line … Is there anybody there that would be able to break the window?" the dispatcher asks. "... You said the baby’s turning blue?"

"Yes, her legs is," the caller said.

Witnesses eventually broke the window open, but the girl was pronounced dead a short time later.

Prosecutors said Shambry parked at the stop around 6:30 a.m. that morning and forgot the child.

Shambry was charged on a summons and released, prosecutors said. It was not immediately clear if he retained legal counsel.