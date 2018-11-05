Power Outage Leads to Ground Stop and Delays at Philly International Airport - NBC 10 Philadelphia
Power Outage Leads to Ground Stop and Delays at Philly International Airport

The outage occurred at the FAA Tower at the airport shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night.

By David Chang

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 12 minutes ago

    A power outage led to a ground stop and delays at the Philadelphia International Airport.

    The outage occurred at the FAA Tower at the airport shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night. Power was out for about 40 minutes before it was restored. The system had to be rebooted however and a ground stop remains in effect.

    Incoming flights at the airport are being delayed for more than an hour. Officials have not yet revealed how long it will take for the system to reboot and service to return to normal.

    Officials recommend checking your airline for the status of your flight.

    This story is developing. Refresh this page for updates.

      

