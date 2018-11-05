What to Know A power outage led to a ground stop and delays at Philadelphia International Airport Monday night.

Officials say they restored power but incoming flights at the airport are being delayed for more than an hour.

The outage occurred at the FAA Tower at the airport shortly before 7 p.m. Monday night. Power was out for about 40 minutes before it was restored. The system had to be rebooted however and a ground stop remains in effect.

Incoming flights at the airport are being delayed for more than an hour. Officials have not yet revealed how long it will take for the system to reboot and service to return to normal.

Officials recommend checking your airline for the status of your flight.

