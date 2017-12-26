Two businesses in the 200 block of South 11th Street were among nine in Center City to have their front windows broken by rocks on Christmas.

A vandal ruined Christmas for some Center City businesses in Philadelphia by throwing rocks through storefront windows, police said.

The damage done sometime early Monday along downtown streets was apparently the act of a single suspect, who police have in custody, a department spokesman said Tuesday. The suspect was not immediately identified, pending formal charges, police said.

His motive remains unclear, but he may have used rocks from a nearby construction site, according to police and one witness who lives nearby the businesses, which apparently stretched from the 1100 block of Filbert Street to South 11th Street near Locust Street.

Most of the businesses vandalized were small businesses, resident Chris Balbi said.

Balbi said it was sad to see such mean-spiritedness on a day "most of the world celebrated peace and family."