Police have a suspect in custody after a 42-year-old woman and her wheelchair-bound mother were found shot to death inside an Oxford Circle home. NBC10's Deanna Durante has the details from police headquarters.

A man is being questioned by police after his girlfriend and her mother were found shot to death inside their Northeast Philadelphia home.

On Monday police responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 1200 block of Greeby Street around 11:20 p.m. When they arrived at the home they were greeted by a 39-year-old man who let them in. Once inside, police found the bodies of the man's 42-year-old girlfriend Renee Cosom as well as her mother, 66-year-old Adeline Hill, on the floor upstairs.

Hill, who used a wheelchair, had been shot in the head while Cosom had been shot in the face. Both women were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there were no signs of forced entry and Cosom's boyfriend agreed to go with them for questioning.

The boyfriend initially told investigators Cosom's ex-boyfriend, who she had issues with, was responsible for the murders.

No charges have been filed and police continue to investigate.

