A grandfather was shot in the face as he returned to his Cobbs Creek home after a night of bowling late Wednesday.

The 56-year-old victim had just been dropped off in front of his home on South Cecil Street in the Cobbs Creek neighborhood just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“He walked into the front door… and while standing in his living room someone fired three shots through the front living room window,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"I heard his wife yell 'he’s been shot, he’s on the floor,'" neighbor Brenda Williams said.



"It was like boom, boom," neighbor Jesse Butler said. "The cops were here in probably one to two minutes."

Officers arrived to find the man on his living room floor bleeding from a gunshot wound to his face, Small said. His bowling ball was still next to him.

The victim was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery overnight.

The victim’s wife and their 5-year-old and 9-year-old grandchildren were on the second floor of the home at the time, investigators said. None of them were shot.

The shooter was possibly in a dark-colored truck that drove off down Cecil Street.

Police hoped surveillance video from the block could help them track down the shooter, who they believe targeted the victim.

Neighbors were hoping the victim pulls through so he can continue to share his love of bowling.

"He’s a painter, he’s an artist and he loves to bowl," Butler said. "He even takes my kids bowling."