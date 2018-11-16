Grandfather Gunned Down in Ventnor City

Sunil Edla, 61, was killed outside his Ventnor City home as he was preparing to head to work.

Police in South Jersey are looking for a killer after a 61-year-old grandfather was gunned down outside his house in the heart of Ventnor City.

Sunil Edla was killed around 7:45 p.m. Thursday outside his Nashville Avenue home as he was leaving for his job at an Atlantic City motel. One neighbor said the killer ambushed Sunil Edla and shot him dead right after the grandfather had brought a child into the house.

Brian Wells said he viewed surveillance video of the ambush that showed a male cyclist riding up to the home. The suspect dropped his bike and hid as he waited for Sunil Edla to exit the house, Wells said.

"[Sunil Edla] went upstairs, came back down," Wells said. "The guy walked right over, popped him in the head, got in the car and left."

The car in question was Sunil Edla's gray Subaru Forester. It is unclear of authorities have tracked down the vehicle, though no one has yet been arrested.

"I'm just speechless right now," said Morrison Edla, the victim's son. "They could have just taken the car and let him go."

Relatives say the grandfather was excited about an upcoming trip to India to celebrate his mother's 95th birthday.

Instead, loved ones must now plan his funeral.