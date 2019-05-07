What to Know A resident of a Point Breeze neighborhood spray-painted an obscene image in order to get the city to fix a pothole.

Residents say the pothole has been in the street for weeks and the city hasn't responded.

The city plans to cover up the graffiti Wednesday and figure out how to fix the pothole.

Fed up with a pothole in the middle of their street, a resident of Philly’s Point Breeze neighborhood took obscene measures to get it fixed.

The pothole has been on 17th Street near Tasker for several weeks. Residents say they’ve heard the constant noise of cars driving over it.

“It keeps us up all night,” Marlee Finkelstein told NBC10. “We’re wearing earplugs at night. It’s crazy.”

After getting no response from the city, an angry resident decided to spray paint an attention-grabbing image next to it; a penis.

A metal cover was placed on the crude graffiti though the outline was still visible. It ultimately caught the attention of Philadelphia’s Streets Department.

“While we appreciate a resident using an imaginative way to get our attention, the best way would be to just call 311,” a spokesperson for the Streets Department said.

Finkelstein claimed her husband called 311 at least two weeks ago however.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” she said. “It’s the only time you get them to respond.”

A spokesperson for the city told NBC10 a worker will cover up the graffiti Wednesday. They’ll then figure out how to fix the pothole.