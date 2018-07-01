 Wawa Welcome America Gospel Choir Performs at Independence Hall - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
Wawa Welcome America!

Wawa Welcome America!

7 Days of Festival Fun Runs June 28 - July 4th

Wawa Welcome America Gospel Choir Performs at Independence Hall

By Joseph Kaczmarek

11 PHOTOS

36 minutes ago

A choir made up of some of the tri-state area's most talented gospel singers, musicians and dancers performed at Independence Hall Sunday night for Wawa Welcome America. Check out these photos of the event!
More Photo Galleries
Fireworks Light Up the Philly Sky
Protestors March Nationwide Against Zero-Tolerance Policies
Connect With Us
AdChoices