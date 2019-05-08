NJ Man Indicted for Alleged Role in Homeless GoFundMe Scheme

A woman pleaded guilty for her role in scamming donors on GoFundMe. We take a look at the plea deal.

The remaining defendant charged in a scheme with his then-girlfriend along with a Philadelphia homeless man to scam GoFundMe donors out of more than $400,000, has been indicted.

Mark D'Amico, 39, of Florence Township, New Jersey, was indicted on charges of financial facilitation of criminal activity, conspiracy to commit financial facilitation of criminal activity, theft by deception, conspiracy to commit theft by deception, elements of computer theft and misapplication of entrusted property.

The indictment was returned Tuesday and signed by Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina.

Prosecutors said D'Amico conspired with his then-girlfriend Katelyn McClure, 29, and Johnny Bobbitt, 35, to concoct a story about Bobbitt giving McClure his last $20 for gas. Bobbitt and the couple raised more than $400,000, which authorities said was spent on luxury items and casino trips.

D'Amico pleaded not guilty to the state charges.

Last month, McClure pleaded guilty and will serve a four-year term in New Jersey state prison in exchange for pleading guilty to second degree theft by deception, under the terms of an agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office. She will be sentenced on June 3.

Bobbitt also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and was sentenced to five years probation.

D'Amico's arraignment has not yet been scheduled.

GoFundMe said it has refunded everyone who contributed to the campaign.