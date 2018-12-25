GoFundMe Says Donations in Alleged Homeless Scam Returned

Kate McClure, one of three people accused in an elaborate GoFundMe scam, says she's also a victim. Her attorney says this audio clip she recorded without her boyfriend's knowledge shows that. Hear it for yourself. WARNING: The audio contains explicit language. Viewer discretion advised.

Anyone who donated money to a charity GoFundme campaign for a homeless man that prosecutors now say is a scam has had their money refunded, according to the popular crowdsourcing website.

"All donors who contributed to this GoFundMe campaign have been fully refunded," GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne told NBC News in an email.

The campaign raised more than $400,000 for a homeless veteran who was said to have given his last $20 to a stranded driver on a Pennsylvania freeway ramp in November 2017.

But a year later, prosecutors said the story was made up and hit the veteran, supposed motorist and her boyfriend with theft-by-deception charges.