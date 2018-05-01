More than 1,500 cases of Vans Gluten-Free Waffles were recalled because they could contain gluten.

Van's Food is recalling more than 1,500 cases of gluten-free waffles distributed in 11 states because some of the packages may contain waffles with both gluten and undeclared dairy.

A "limited number of the wrong packaging were used during the production of Van's Belgian Waffles," according to a statement posted on the FDA website.

The recalled packages have a lot code of #A640234710–WL2 and were distributed in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

The FDA said Van's had not received any reports of illness or adverse effects from people eating the products.



