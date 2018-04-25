Everett Moore Jr (left) is accused of stabbing and killing Joseph Pirri in an apparent road rage incident along Tanyard Road in Deptford Township.

More than a month after a South Jersey father of two died after being stabbed during an apparent road rage incident along a snowy street, a man is facing charges for his killing.

A man with a sharp object pulled his Ford F-150 King ranch pickup truck in front of Joseph Pirri’s stopped car along Tanyard Road near the intersection of Mail Avenue in Deptford Township the afternoon of March 7, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said. The man then got out of his pickup and began stabbing Pirri in his face as he sat in the car, which was stopped in heavy snow.

Prosecutors call the attack unjustified.

Pirri, despite being gravely wounded, was able to give a description of the suspect and the large white pickup truck his attacker was driving, prosecutors said. The truck kept on driving, making its way south on Route 47 to Clayton before disappearing.

Searching for Road Rage Killer in NJ

Officials in Deptford are searching for a man who attacked another man after the victim died from his stab wounds days later. (Published Saturday, March 17, 2018)

The 32-year-old victim died on March 15 at Cooper University Medical Center in Camden.

On Wednesday morning, Gloucester County officers, Monroe Township police and U.S. marshals tracked a pickup truck matching the description to a Williamstown, New Jersey gas station. They arrested the operator of the truck, Everett Moore Jr., of Clayton, on murder charges.

The pickup is registered to Moore’s wife, prosecutors said.

Moore, a 54-year-old construction worker, is being held in county jail ahead of a detention hearing on first-degree murder and weapons charges. It is unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on the case.