Neighbors in Glen Mills, Delaware County, are now seeing the full extent of the damage in daylight that was cause by Halloween night’s severe storm that packed a tornado, the National Weather Service said.

What to Know An EF2 tornado struck Glen Mills, Pennsylvania, late Thursday night, the National Weather Service says

The Chelsea Court neighborhood was hard hit.

County officials say no one was hurt.

A tornado tore through the Philadelphia suburbs as a severe storm system moved through late Halloween night.

An EF2 tornado packing winds between 111 to 135 mph, touched down in Glen Mills, the National Weather Service said late Friday morning.

First Alert Weather Storms and Tornado Rip Apart Homes, Stop SEPTA Trains

"The tornado was embedded within a swath of straight-line wind damage," the Weather Service said.

At least one family in the Chelsea Court neighborhood hid in the basement as the storm damaged their home.

About two dozen homes were damaged, some had walls torn off. Others had windows and roofs torn off.

One woman found leaves from the storm in her home once she was able to get back inside. Others still haven't been able to access their damaged homes.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter to help displaced residents.

Destructive Storm Leaves Delco Homes Damaged

Thursday’s late-night storm forced people out of their Glen Mills homes in the middle of the night due to strong winds and heavy rain. Residents are being assisted by American Red Cross while they wonder if it was a tornado that hit. (Published 4 hours ago)

No one in the Glen Mills area was injured, county officials said while declaring a state of emergency late Friday morning.

The National Weather Service survey team is working on a full report about the twister.

Share your photos of storm damage in your area through the NBC10 app. Please be careful and don't put yourself into harm's way.