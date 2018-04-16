7 Events to Give Back to the Planet this Earth Day

Earth Day celebrations are fun, but miss the point if they don’t advocate taking care of the planet. Here are seven events that will help you give back this Earth Day.

1. 17th Annual Comcast Cares Day

The annual Comcast cares day will be serving local communities with thousands of volunteers as a part of one of the largest single-day cooperate volunteer efforts in the nation. The April 21 event is open to anyone who would like to help those in need.

Click here to register for Comcast Cares Day and find a location near you so you can give back.

2. Earth Day Festival at Lardner’s Park

The Riverfront North Partnership is hosting an Earth Day festival for all ages this Saturday at 10 a.m. at Lardner’s Point Park. This environmentally friendly festival includes naturalist guided tours, a free yoga class and an outdoor cleanup.

Click here to register with Eventbrite.

3. Sea Fairin’ Saturday at the Independence Seaport Museum

The Independence Seaport Museum is hosting a presentation on the disastrous ecological impact of oil spills. The event will teach participants about ways to clean up an oil spill. Guests can also check out the floating wet lands exhibit which act as a habitat for marine life on the Delaware river.

Check out a full list of events and times here.

4. Lillian Marrero Library Earth Day Clean Up

The Lillian Marrero Library is hosting a trash cleanup around the building for the soon to be garden space. The event will take place at 1:00 p.m.

Click here for more details.

5. Nature Palooza at the Philadelphia Science Festival

The Schuykill Center for Environmental Education will be celebrating Earth Day with a water themed educational day. Environmental activities such as hikes and crafts are planned for the event which runs from at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No registration required.

Click here to check out the website.

6. Clean Air Council’s Run for Clean Air

Philadelphia’s largest Earth Day Celebration is also the Clean Air Council’s largest annual fundraiser. The 36th annual Run for Clean Air will take place on April 21 at MLK Drive. Runners are encouraged to support an environmental initiative important to the event by either volunteering time or donating money. The event features 5 and 10K Runs, a 3K Walk, Kids’ Fun Run and an environmental fair, which take place on Martin Luther King Drive near the Art Museum.

A list of event times can be found below.

7:00am – Day-of onsite registration opens and pre-run Yoga Stretch Starts

7:30am – 10K Run starts

7:45am – 5K Run starts

7:50am – 3K Walk starts

8:45am – Top Finisher Announcements

9:30am – Kids’ Fun Run starts

All runners must register to run the morning of. Click here to get more information on their website.

7. Plant trees with the Philadelphia Horticultural Society

The Philadelphia Horticultural Society needs volunteers to help replant trees. Volunteers will be planting trees in 13 different locations around the region over Earth Day weekend.

For volunteer meeting times, and to find a location near you, click here.



