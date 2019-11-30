A girl was killed Saturday afternoon as she stepped off a SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia, according to police.

The victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the left shoulder. Police said she was between 12 and 14 years old.

The suspected gunman, a 41-year-old man whose name has not been released, appeared to shoot randomly at passengers getting off the Route 33 bus near 22nd Street and Sedgley Avenue, according to police. Shopping bags were strewn on the ground near where the victim fell.

One woman dodged several bullets before the girl was hit by at least one, police said.

The alleged gunman shot 14 rounds and attempted to hide behind a car when police arrived. He was arrested and remains in police custody.

Saturday's incident marked the second shooting involving a SEPTA bus this month.

Less than two weeks ago, a Philadelphia police officer was struck in the arm and a gunman was critically hurt as a gun battle erupted outside a SEPTA bus full of passengers.

There are additional community resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.