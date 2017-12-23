Drive-by Targeting Her Dad Leaves Girl, 4, Shot

A 4-year-old girl who was shot in the leg Friday night is in stable condition. The gunfire happened at South 59th Street and Springfield Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia when four men in a sedan began firing at the child and her father. (Published Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017)

A 4-year-old girl was shot after a group of men turned around their car to target her father in a drive-by.

The girl was listed in stable condition after being shot in the leg at 59th Street and Springfield Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia late Friday.

"There is a child’s toy on the sidewalk showing where the tragedy happened," police Capt. Drew Techner said.

Witnesses told investigators the girl's father had just parked and gotten her out of the car around 11 p.m. when a group of men in a passing car spotted him, police said.

Dad and daughter "were talking toward his house on the sidewalk when four males in a sedan did a U-turn in front of them and started firing shots," Techner said.

A car parked between the parties took the brunt of most of the seven shots fired, police said.

But the girl was struck and treated at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Her father wasn’t injured.

The men drove off westbound on Springfield Avenue.

Investigators hoped private surveillance video could help them track down the suspects.