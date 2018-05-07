Philadelphia homicide detectives are seeking answers from a Northeast Philadelphia mother after her daughter was found dead in their home Friday.

The mother of a toddler who drowned in a bathtub is now charged with her daughter's death.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, is charged with murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

The 2-year-old girl was found unconscious just before 6 p.m. Friday by her father inside the home along the 1000 block of Wilbur Street in Northeast Philadelphia, police said. He called for help and was holding the baby in his arms when paramedics arrived, law enforcement sources said.



She was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later,

Homicide detectives initially believed the mother, who apparently has been suffering from mental distress, may have drowned the child. They officially charged her with murder after she was questioned at the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit.

