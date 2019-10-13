A 10-year-old girl died after she fell off a ride at a South Jersey festival, police confirmed Sunday.

Police responded to the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Cumberland County around 6:16 p.m. Saturday after someone reported that the girl had fallen off a ride, New Jersey State Police trooper Charles Marchan said.

Neither police nor festival officials immediately confirmed which ride the girl fell from. She was taken to Cooper Hospital, where she was pronounced dead from her injuries.

Festival organizers originally said on Facebook that all festival activities except a scheduled parade would still go on Sunday.

However, it was not immediately clear whether those plans had changed following the report of the girl's death.