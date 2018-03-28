Police Investigate Reported Abduction in Fox Chase

Police are investigating a reported abduction in Philadelphia's Fox Chase neighborhood Wednesday night.

A witness told police he spotted an unidentified man grab a girl between the ages of 12 and 13 on the 7700 block of Rising Sun Avenue at 6:37 p.m. The witness claimed the man placed the girl in a white utility van with tinted front and back windows and the vehicle was last seen southbound on Rising Sun Avenue.

The witness said the girl was wearing a pink top with a peace sign on top and is about 4-foot-5. The witness also described the man who grabbed her as a thin man standing 5-foot-9 with a brown complexion wearing a black mask and black cargo pants.

Police are currently interviewing the person who made the report and investigating his claims. So far they have not received a report from any family members of a missing child.



