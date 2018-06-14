A little girl was abducted from her bedroom in the early morning hours Sunday and raped behind a nearby shed in Chester County before a suspect was caught a short time later, authorities said.

Humberto Guzman-Garcia was arrested when police found him hiding in an abandoned vehicle near the site of the attack in Avondale, the Chester County District Attorney's office said Thursday.

The 35-year-old man's last known address is on Lake Road in Avondale, but District Attorney Tom Hogan said he is a stranger to the little girl and her family.

He allegedly abducted the girl after tapping on her bedroom window. The girl's parents noticed she was missing about 3:30 a.m. Her father found Guzman-Garcia allegedly sexually assaulting his daughter some 50 yards from their home, the DA's office said.

"This crime is every parent's nightmare," Hogan said in a statement. "A monster comes out of the night, abducts your child, and sexually assaults her. This is proof that evil exists in this world."

Guzman-Garcia is charged with kidnapping, aggravated indecent assault, attempted rape and other offenses. He is being held at Chester County Prison.

He was born in Mexico, according to the criminal complaint. The DA's office said he is a U.S. citizen.