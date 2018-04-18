Flyers Want to Get Fans Flyered Up for Game 4

Before Wednesday night's Game 4 between the Flyers and the rival Pittsburgh Penguins, fans of the Orange and Black can show their support for their hometown team by grabbing some Flyers swag at Philly's Navy Yard.

The Flyers will be giving out FREE playoff t-shirts, beads and other items during a special lunchtime giveaway near the Mercer Café. The event starts at noon.

The Flyers trail the Pens two games to one in their Stanley Cup Playoffs series after a tough Game 3 loss at home Sunday. They could be without key contributor Sean Couturier when they return to the Wells Fargo ice Wednesday night.



