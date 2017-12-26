Crews carefully work to fix a water main break along Germantown Pike in Montgomery County Tuesday morning.

A water main break caused an icy mess along a busy Montgomery County road Tuesday for people looking to use gift cards and return presents the morning after Christmas.

The break in an 8-inch main along Germantown Pike at Hillcrest Avenue in East Norriton overnight closed all westbound lanes of Germantown Pike.

There are several shopping centers — including the Penn Square Shopping Center — and restaurants nearby. The break left 12 commercial businesses without water, Pennsylvania American Water said.

Salt trucks were brought in to deice the roadway.

Crews expected repairs to take around eight hours, the water company said.

A water tanker was stationed nearby to get water to the impacted businesses.

Water crews were busy Tuesday. In Northeast Philadelphia, icy conditions also caused concerns after a water main broke at the intersection of Willits Road and Holme Avenue. Expect traffic trouble in that area.