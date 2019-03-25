Murder Charges in Last Call Killing at Philly Bar

Philadelphia Police gave new information about the search for a gunman, who killed a bar worker overnight. Surveillance video was released this afternoon of the gunman entering Delmar Bar and Lounge in Germantown. Investigators believe the gunman waited until the bar closed to rob it.

What to Know A gunman shot and killed a bar worker after last call at Germantown's Delmar bar early Thursday.

On Monday, police announced they had charged Robert Lumpsin with murder and related counts.

A man having a drink at a Philadelphia bar turned into a killer at last call early Thursday.

On Monday morning, police named the man they say killed a barback inside Delmar Bar and Lounge along West Chelten Avenue in the city’s Germantown neighborhood just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

Officers arrested Robert Lumpsin Friday afternoon. He remains jailed on murder, robbery and related charges.

Robert Lumpsin is accused of gunning down a bar worker inside the Delmar Lounge in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood.

Photo credit: Philadelphia Police Department

Lumpsin shot the barback, Jeffrey Johnson, once in the chest, police said. The 58-year-old died a short time later at the hospital. Johnson had worked for several years as support for the bartenders at Delmar, often talking Philly sports with patrons, neighbors said.

As Johnson was leading patrons from the bar, the man had lagged behind. Once the others left the bar, the remaining man presented a gun.

The gunman rifled through Johnson's pockets and took about $200 from the bartender, police said. The gunman ran off east on Chelten Avenue, police said.

Neighbors told NBC10 they recognized the shooter from the neighborhood. They said he used to hang out at a bar around the corner.

Police haven't revealed if the killer planned the robbery or took advantage of an opportunity.

Online court records don't list a phone number for an attorney who could comment on Lumpsin's behalf.

Some of Johnson's coworkers left heart-shaped balloons outside the bar Thursday morning. They said Johnson had worked at Delmar dating back to the tavern's previous location.