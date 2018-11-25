Gas Leak Closes Del. Memorial Bridge

What to Know A gas leak at a chemical plant next to the Delaware Memorial Bridge forced the bridge's closure Sunday evening.

Bridge officials said plant officials requested the closure as a precaution.

The Delaware Memorial Bridge is shut down in both directions due to a gas leak, the Delaware Department of Transportation said Sunday.

The complete shutdown happened around 5 p.m. Sunday. The closure is sure to add a major headache to the busy Thanksgiving travel period as many families return home from holiday visits.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority said the leak is coming from the Croda chemical plant in New Castle, Delaware near the base of the northbound span — which carries vehicles into New Jersey. Officials said the chemical plant requested the closure as a precaution and did not elaborate as to the type of gas that is leaking.

They did not have a timeline for when the bridge might reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the bridge.

Travelers heading to New York and points north can continue on I-95 through Philadelphia and cross into New Jersey via the new interchange in Bucks County.

Drivers heading south on I-295 and the New Jersey Turnpike should cross over into Pennsylvania via the Commodore Barry Bridge and pick up I-95 in Chester, Pennsylvania.