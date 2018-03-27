1 Killed in Toll Booth Crash on Garden State Parkway

A person has died in a crash on the Garden State Parkway in Union, New Jersey.

One person has died in a crash at a toll booth on the Garden State Parkway, state police say.

The car was going northbound on the highway when it crashed at the Union Toll Plaza, near mile marker 142, according to police.

Chopper 4 footage from over the scene shows several cars smashed in one toll booth lane, with one apparently spun so violently it was facing the opposite direction. The cars ahead of it in the lane had apparently been rear-ended in the chain-reaction crash.

Videos posted to social media showed one of the cars ablaze as first responders rush to help.





It's not clear what caused the driver to crash or how many vehicles were involved.

The investigation caused bumper-to-bumper traffic Tuesday afternoon.

The victim has not been identified.