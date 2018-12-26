4 Die in Garden State Parkway Tanker Truck Crash

NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Pamela Osborne has the latest on a Wednesday morning crash along the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County that has left four people dead. (Published 19 minutes ago)

Four people died when their sedan slammed into a tanker truck along the Garden State Parkway the morning after Christmas.

The deadly crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound lanes of the Parkway at milepost 81.3 in Berkeley Township, Ocean County, New Jersey State Police said in a tweet.

"(Four) confirmed fatalities to occupants of car. No injuries to TT driver," police said.

Three hours after the wreck, the right lane remained blocked as crews worked to remove the damaged sedan and truck.