4 Die in Garden State Parkway Tanker Truck Crash - NBC 10 Philadelphia
logo_philly_2x
NBC10 In Motion

NBC10 In Motion

Making your way in the big city and beyond

4 Die in Garden State Parkway Tanker Truck Crash

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    First Alert Traffic: 4 Die in Garden State Parkway Crash

    NBC10 First Alert Traffic reporter Pamela Osborne has the latest on a Wednesday morning crash along the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County that has left four people dead. (Published 19 minutes ago)

    Four people died when their sedan slammed into a tanker truck along the Garden State Parkway the morning after Christmas.

    The deadly crash happened around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound lanes of the Parkway at milepost 81.3 in Berkeley Township, Ocean County, New Jersey State Police said in a tweet.

    "(Four) confirmed fatalities to occupants of car. No injuries to TT driver," police said.

    Three hours after the wreck, the right lane remained blocked as crews worked to remove the damaged sedan and truck.

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices