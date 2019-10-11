Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. There’s a wide variety of Fests taking place this weekend. The Oktoberfests continue throughout the area and down the shore. OutFest and Old City Fest will fill the streets in Philly. And Avalon’s Seafood Festival is sure to fill hungry bellies. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 11-13, in Philly and New Jersey.
What: Oktoberfest
Celebrate German traditions at the boardwalk with pretzels, bratwurst, beer, rides and more.
Where: Morey’s Pier, Wildwood, NJ
When: Friday through Sunday
Cost: Free admission
What:Boo at the Zoo
For three weekends in October, "America's first zoo" becomes a Halloween haven with hay mazes, trick-or-treating and more. Kids are encouraged to wear Halloween attire!
Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 34th Street and Girard Avenue, Philadelphia
When: Saturday through Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Included with zoo admission
What: Rittenhouse Fine Craft Fair
More than 140 artists will display their works featuring everything from jewelry to glassworks.
Where: Rittenhouse Square, 18th and Walnut streets, Philadelphia
When: Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: OctoberFEAST at Peddler’s Village
Enjoy the German-inspired fun with beer, bratwurst and live entertainment at this two-day Oktoberfest.
Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope
When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
What: Colonial Chocolate Making
Meet three female entrepreneurs and learn how women played a role in the American Revolution, like choosing patriotic beverages like chocolate and coffee. Sample the hot chocolate that the colonists enjoyed.
Where: Betsy Ross House
When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
What: Conshohocken Beer Festival
This beer festival offers a wide variety of beer along with food and live music to benefit the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary Club.
Where: A.A. Garthwaite Stadium, 100 E 11th Ave., Conshohocken, Pa.
When: Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Cost: $50
What: Philadelphia Open Studio Tours
Check out the studios of Philadelphia’s most talented artists at this two-weekend event. See what they are working on in a variety of mediums.
Where: Various locations
When Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 19 to 20
Cost: Free
What: Avalon Seafood Festival
Enjoy fresh seafood, kids activities, music and more at this fish-filled festival.
Where: 30th Street, Avalon, NJ
When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What: Old City Fest
Crafts, art events and alfresco dining fill the streets of Old City at this fall festival.
Where: Old City, 3rd and Arch streets, Philadelphia
When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What: Wine Festival to Crush Cancer
Enjoy a wine and beer tasting, along with food trucks, silent auction and live music to benefit the Abramson Cancer Center at Chester County Hospital and Penn Medicine Hospice at Chester County.
Where: Historic Dilworthtown, 1390 Old Wilmington Pike, West Chester, Pa.
When: Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Cost: From $50
What: Philadelphia OutFest
The country’s largest National Coming Out Day celebration is filled with drag shows, good, live music, bar crawls and more.
Where: 13th and Locust streets, Philadelphia
When: Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free to attend
What: Find Your 'Happy Place'
The Happy Place is a bright, interactive, immersive and Instagram-ready pop-up exhibition featuring themed rooms, including a "Pot of Happiness" ball pit.
Where: King of Prussia Mall, upper level of the Plaza between Dick's Sporting Goods and H&M, 160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA
When: through Jan. 5
Cost: $30 for adults, $20 for children, free for 3 and under
What:Jack’s Pumpkin Glow
Numerous hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate Fairmount Park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.
Where: West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia
When: through Nov. 3
Cost: $23 for adults
What: Ghost Ship Hologram
A 90-foot-tall "ghost ship" will be projected docked along the Delaware River near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.
Where: Race Street Pier, N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
When: Starts Friday, Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. through Nov. 3
Cost: Free
What:Mural Arts Month
Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.
Where: Varies locations
When: October
What:LGBT History Month
Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.
Where: Varies locations
When: October
What:Blooms and Bamboo
This new exhibit brings bamboo art and bamboo installations to the conservatory.
Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.
When: through Nov. 17
Cost: Varies
What: Terror Behind the Walls
One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.
Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia
When: Friday through Nov. 19 on select dates and times
Cost: Varies
What: Hispanic Heritage Month
Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events this month.
Where: Various locations
When: Through Oct. 15
What: PHS Pop Up Garden
Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.
Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia
When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.
Cost:Free to enter
What: Dinosaurs Around the World
Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.
Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences
When: Through Jan. 20
Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission