Get Outside This Weekend: Free and Affordable Fun Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Oct. 11 to 13
Get Outside This Weekend: Free and Affordable Fun Things to Do in, Around and Outside Philly for Oct. 11 to 13

We have you covered for free or affordable fun this weekend from the shore to the suburbs

By Courtney Elko

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Take a Trip on Bucks County's Sweet Spots Trail

    Bucks County is promoting local businesses with a Sweet Spots Trail. If you satisfy your sweet tooth at five of the places listed on their trail, you get a free Bucky stuffed animal.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Philadelphia and its surrounding counties always have something going on. There’s a wide variety of Fests taking place this weekend. The Oktoberfests continue throughout the area and down the shore. OutFest and Old City Fest will fill the streets in Philly. And Avalon’s Seafood Festival is sure to fill hungry bellies. We’ve found the top (and affordable) choices of what to do this weekend, Oct. 11-13, in Philly and New Jersey.

     

    What: Oktoberfest

    Celebrate German traditions at the boardwalk with pretzels, bratwurst, beer, rides and more.

    Where: Morey’s Pier, Wildwood, NJ

    When: Friday through Sunday

    Cost: Free admission

     

    What:Boo at the Zoo

    For three weekends in October, "America's first zoo" becomes a Halloween haven with hay mazes, trick-or-treating and more. Kids are encouraged to wear Halloween attire!

    Where: Philadelphia Zoo, 34th Street and Girard Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: Saturday through Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Included with zoo admission

    What: Rittenhouse Fine Craft Fair

    More than 140 artists will display their works featuring everything from jewelry to glassworks.

    Where: Rittenhouse Square, 18th and Walnut streets, Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: OctoberFEAST at Peddler’s Village

    Enjoy the German-inspired fun with beer, bratwurst and live entertainment at this two-day Oktoberfest.

    Where: Peddler’s Village, 2400 Street Road, New Hope

    When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free admission

     

    What: Colonial Chocolate Making

    Meet three female entrepreneurs and learn how women played a role in the American Revolution, like choosing patriotic beverages like chocolate and coffee. Sample the hot chocolate that the colonists enjoyed.

    Where: Betsy Ross House

    When: Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Conshohocken Beer Festival

    This beer festival offers a wide variety of beer along with food and live music to benefit the Conshohocken Plymouth Whitemarsh Rotary Club.

    Where: A.A. Garthwaite Stadium, 100 E 11th Ave., Conshohocken, Pa.

    When: Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

    Cost: $50

     

    What: Philadelphia Open Studio Tours

    Check out the studios of Philadelphia’s most talented artists at this two-weekend event. See what they are working on in a variety of mediums.

    Where: Various locations

    When Saturday and Sunday, and Oct. 19 to 20

    Cost: Free

     

    What: Avalon Seafood Festival

    Enjoy fresh seafood, kids activities, music and more at this fish-filled festival.

    Where: 30th Street, Avalon, NJ

    When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    Cost: Free to attend

     

    What: Old City Fest

    Crafts, art events and alfresco dining fill the streets of Old City at this fall festival.

    Where: Old City, 3rd and Arch streets, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Cost: Free to attend

    What: Wine Festival to Crush Cancer

    Enjoy a wine and beer tasting, along with food trucks, silent auction and live music to benefit the Abramson Cancer Center at Chester County Hospital and Penn Medicine Hospice at Chester County.

    Where: Historic Dilworthtown, 1390 Old Wilmington Pike, West Chester, Pa.

    When: Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

    Cost: From $50

     

    What: Philadelphia OutFest

    The country’s largest National Coming Out Day celebration is filled with drag shows, good, live music, bar crawls and more.

    Where: 13th and Locust streets, Philadelphia

    When: Sunday from noon to 7 p.m.

    Cost: Free to attend

     

    What: Find Your 'Happy Place'

    The Happy Place is a bright, interactive, immersive and Instagram-ready pop-up exhibition featuring themed rooms, including a "Pot of Happiness" ball pit.

    Where: King of Prussia Mall, upper level of the Plaza between Dick's Sporting Goods and H&M, 160 N. Gulph Road, King of Prussia, PA

    When: through Jan. 5

    Cost: $30 for adults, $20 for children, free for 3 and under

    What:Jack’s Pumpkin Glow

    Numerous hand-carved pumpkins will illuminate Fairmount Park. Marvel at the artistic pumpkins and get inspired to create your own at home.

    Where: West Fairmount Park, 5201 Parkside Avenue, Philadelphia

    When: through Nov. 3

    Cost: $23 for adults

     

    What: Ghost Ship Hologram

    A 90-foot-tall "ghost ship" will be projected docked along the Delaware River near the Benjamin Franklin Bridge.

    Where: Race Street Pier, N Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA

    When: Starts Friday, Wednesdays through Sundays from 7 to 10 p.m. through Nov. 3

    Cost: Free

    What:Mural Arts Month

    Stroll the streets of Philadelphia or take a trolley tour this month and explore Philadelphia’s many artworks and the positive impact the program has had on the city.

    Where: Varies locations

    When: October

     

    What:LGBT History Month

    Throughout October there will be events and festivals celebrating the LGBT community.

    Where: Varies locations

    When: October

     

    What:Blooms and Bamboo

    This new exhibit brings bamboo art and bamboo installations to the conservatory. 

    Where: Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, Pa.

    When: through Nov. 17

    Cost: Varies

     

    WhatTerror Behind the Walls

    One of the country’s most popular Halloween attractions returns with more creepy zombies and ghosts that pop out as you explore the abandoned halls of this former penitentiary.

    Where: Eastern State Penitentiary, 2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia

    When: Friday through Nov. 19 on select dates and times

    Cost: Varies

     

    What: Hispanic Heritage Month

    Philadelphia will honor and celebrate the Hispanic culture and heritage at a variety of events this month.

    Where: Various locations

    When: Through Oct. 15

     

    What: PHS Pop Up Garden

    Throughout the summer this garden will host creative events, planet exchanges, arts and crafts for the kids and flower crown Fridays.

    Where:15th and South Street, Philadelphia

    When:Open through October, Monday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 2 p.m. to midnight and on Sunday from noon to 10 p.m.

    Cost:Free to enter

     

    What: Dinosaurs Around the World

    Visit with dozens of animatronic dinosaurs as you discover and learn about things like volcano activity and fossils.

    Where: The Academy of Natural Sciences

    When: Through Jan. 20

    Cost: From $7 in addition to general admission 

