NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna is tracking heavy rain and possible flooding to start the weekend.

Don't let the 60-degree weather fool you, winter is coming back with a vengeance and it'll arrive just in time for the Philadelphia Eagles playoff game on Saturday.

Temperatures will plummet by 40 degrees in less than 24 hours as heavy rain soaks the region between Friday and Saturday. Eagles fans either tailgating or sitting in the stands at Lincoln Financial Field will take the brunt of the frigid shift.

We've issued a First Alert from 4 p.m. Friday through 10 a.m. on Saturday.



A large winter storm — the same system that touched off the deadly mudslides in Southern California — will arrive early Friday morning. You'll see periods of rain, sometimes heavy, through the day.

In the end, as much as 2-inches of rain could inundate the region.



Melting snow and the frozen ground could produce localized flooding as storm runoff overwhelms drains and smaller streams.



Warm air clashing with the storm front could spark spring-like thunderstorms Friday night. The rain will tapper off by Saturday morning, but then the temperature slide starts.

It'll be around 63-degrees at 4 a.m. in Philadelphia. That won't last:

By 7:30 a.m., we'll drop into the 50s.



At prime tailgating time, around 2:30 p.m., it'll feel like the 20s.

And by 6:30 p.m., the winds will make it feel like the teens.

Wind guts as high as 40 mph will help make it feel below freezing. Anyone spending a long time outside on Saturday will want to pack extra layers so they can cover up as the temperatures drop.

