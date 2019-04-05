A Cold, Damp Friday Night Could Mess With Your Plans

Our region will be facing cool temperatures with rain showers throughout Friday night The rain might affect your plans, especially the Phillies game. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has dry and mild temps for the weekend. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Chilly temps and rain are expected to last through Friday night.

Outdoor events like Friday's Phillies game could be impacted.

The wet weather should move out by Saturday morning and lead to a warmer, dry weekend.

A chilly, rainy day around the region could put a damper on Friday night plans but conditions should clear for the rest of the weekend.

Steady rain along with temps in the upper 40s will make for a raw Friday night. Most of the rain should end overnight but it’s possible that some showers linger into Saturday morning, finally moving out for good around 10 a.m. Temps should warm past midnight.

The rain isn’t expected to be heavy but should be enough to mess with outdoor plans and leave the ground wet and muddy for Saturday.

It’s possible the rain could force the Phillies to postpone their 7:05 p.m. game with the Twins. If the game is postponed, the teams will likely either play a doubleheader on Saturday or Sunday since the Twins don’t return to Philly this season.

Once all the rain is gone, temps are expected to push into the upper 60s Saturday and the sun could even appear before the day ends.

More sunshine is expected Sunday and it could be shorts weather as highs could hit 70.

Rain then could return on Monday with thunderstorms possible into Tuesday, so stick with the NBC10 First Alert Weather Team on air, on NBC10.com and in the NBC10 app for the latest.