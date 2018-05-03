Freight Train Derails, Halts SEPTA & Amtrak Service

A freight train derailment in Delaware County overnight impacted commuters on both SEPTA and Amtrak lines Thursday morning.

The Norfolk Southern freight train derailed under an Interstate 95 overpass in Crum Lynne, near Chester and SEPTA’s Eddystone Station, around midnight.

No injuries were reported but damage was done to the morning commute: SEPTA suspended service on its Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line and Amtrak suspended Northeast Corridor Service between Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. SEPTA added extra service on its Media/Elwyn Line in an attempt to alleviate the pain of the suspension.

It appears the freight train was hauling some sort of asphalt, gravel or rock. A large crane was brought in to upright the overturned cars.

No word yet when the trian cars will be righted and the scene will be cleared.

This story is breaking and will be updated.