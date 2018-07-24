What to Know Over the next three weeks, Sheila L. Roberts Park will be the site of a free concert series every Tuesday.

The band Coast 2 Coast will kick off the Summer in the City Music Festival today in Camden at 5:30 p.m.

The 9th annual festival will once again bring fun and entertainment to people of all ages for free.

The first of three weeks of free concerts in Camden, New Jersey, kicks off on Tuesday.

As part of the free Summer in the City Music Festival, the next three Tuesdays will have the Sheila L. Roberts Park filled with fun and entertainment. Along with the musical performances, children and families can also enjoy bubbles, face painting, and even Rita’s water ice.

This week's edition of the festival will include a performance by Coast 2 Coast.

"The Summer in the City concert series brings the community together to enjoy some great live music and outdoor fun," Susan Bass Levin, President and CEO of The Cooper Foundation, said. "The free concerts have grown increasingly popular and are a wonderful way to celebrate the revitalization of the Cooper Plaza and Lanning Square neighborhoods."

For more information about the festival including performers and rain dates, click here.