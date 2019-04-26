Nab a Free Pretzel on National Pretzel Day

Businesses are celebrating National Pretzel Day with free pretzels throughout the Philadelphia region. Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell created the holiday in 2003. (Published 26 minutes ago)

Philadelphia loves its pretzels, and whether you like yours salty, sweet, plain or with mustard, it's hard to argue that there's anything wrong with one that's free.

Several chains in the region are doling out freebies on Friday in celebration of National Pretzel Day.

Philly Pretzel Factory is giving out one free pretzel - no purchase necessary - all day Friday for every customer who visits any of its locations.

Wetzel's Pretzels is doing the same. Get yourself to any location and walk away with a pretzel at no charge.

SuperPretzel is adding yoga to its celebration, hosting a yoga session at Love Park on Saturday. In addition to free pretzels, the first 50 yogis will be able to walk away with a free yoga mat.

Auntie Anne's is celebrating all weekend long, giving people one free cinnamon sugar pretzel with the purchase of any pretzel item between Friday and Sunday. You'll have to go to the company's website or download its app to access the deal.