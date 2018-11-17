More than 1,000 children were the recipients of free eye screenings and vision care by eye doctors who volunteered their time as part of the ninth annual Give Kids Sight Day Saturday at Jefferson Alumni Hall in Philadelphia.

No insurance or appointments were necessary for this annual event as free books and two pair of eyeglasses were provided to each child examined by Essilor Vision Foudation.

In addition, the Public Citizens for Children and Youth (PCCY), Eagles Charitable Foundation, and Wills Eye Hospital teamed up to provide vision care to children who are underinsured and uninsured; and bring awareness to the challenges many face of growing up without health care.

“In the southeast region, there’s about 30,000 kids who are uninsured and most of those kids are eligible for CHIP or Medicaid,” said Colleen McCauley Director of PCCY. “This is an opportunity not only to connect those kids with the eye care that they need but to connect them with insurance."

McCauley views this annual effort as a "passport" not just for eye care but any kind of health care.

“We’re able to see up to 1,400 kids today with the help of 475 volunteers who are ready to go, enthusiastic about how to improve kid’s health," McCauley said. "It’s incredible to see families here before we open our doors that are very grateful for the chance for their kids to get the healthcare they need,"

Dr. Julia A. Haller, who is Ophthalmologist in Chief at Wills Eye Hospital, participated in her ninth year with the program.

”People don’t realize that every year 13,000 children fail their eye exams in school and don’t have insurance so they don’t follow-up,” said Dr. Haller. “What we discover is not only are there a number of children who not only need glasses but need eye care."

Haller explained the serious medical programs some of these children have experienced range anywhere from glaucoma, children with crossed eyes, amblyopia and even retinal detachment.

“This also enables us to put children to immediate eye care for their more urgent needs," she said. “The enthusiasm as you look around you see people who really care about the children in Philadelphia and really care about getting them healthy so they can go to school, learn and have wonderful lives.”