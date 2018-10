Smoke billowed into the air as fire burned in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood late Friday morning.

The fire broke out along Paul Street near SEPTA's Market-Frankford El around 11 a.m. Thick black smoke could be seen as Philadelphia firefighters battled back flames coming from the roof as the fire hit two alarms.

No word yet on injuries.

The fire was placed under control just before noon.

Firefighters urged people to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.