Three people were caught on video running away from an explosive fire at a corner store and apartment building in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood, Monday morning.

The fire started at a two-story building on Frankford Avenue and Unity Street around 3 a.m. Monday. Responding firefighters placed the flames under control. A nearby SEPTA station was not impacted and no injuries were reported.

A neighbor told NBC10 they saw someone throw an object at the building moments before the fire. Investigators have not yet confirmed this however.

Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows three people running toward the building and then fleeing moments later as it explodes. It's unclear from the video however whether any of those three people threw an object at the building before the fire started.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

