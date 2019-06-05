The Four Seasons, which will occupy floors 48 to 60 in Philadelphia's tallest building, the Comcast Technology Center, is expected to open later this year, and employ some 500 people. Officials with the hotel said a job fair to hire all the employees is being held.

One of Highest Hotels in North America Four Seasons at Comcast Technology Center Set to Open in Summer

What to Know Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is now taking reservations for its high-rise hotel.

Guest can book one of the 219 rooms starting on Aug. 12.

The new hotel features unique restaurants, a spa and infinity pool.

Looking for some elegance high above Center City Philadelphia?

On Wednesday, the new Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center began taking reservations for its 219 rooms (including 39 suites) atop the Comcast Technology Center. The hotel's entrance is on North 19th Street.

The luxury hotel, located on the 48th to 60th floors, will be open to guests on Monday, Aug. 12. So will Jean-Georges Philadelphia, a new restaurant by Michelin starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten. It's located on the 59th floor and features 40-foot-tall walls with panoramic views.

You can also enjoy a cocktail at JG SkyHigh on the 60th floor, a meal at Vernick Fish, by Philly chef Greg Vernick, on the ground floor and a coffee at Vernick Coffee Bar on the second floor of the Comcast Technology Center lobby.

From the rooms to the dining to the pool, the Four Seasons promises to be jaw-dropping.

"Guests will be in awe from the moment they step into the glass elevators on their swift journey to the 60th floor sky lobby, as they look out over the unobstructed cityscape from their dinner table at Jean-Georges Philadelphia, or swim up to the edge of the 57th-floor infinity pool," hotel general manager Ben Shank said. "We quite literally upend the traditional idea of a hotel and provide visitors with breath-taking experiences as they move through venues in our spectacular building."

The hotel, which also features a full-floor spa, is part of the 1,121-foot high-rise designed by Norman Foster of Foster + Partners that is also home to NBC10 and Telemundo62.

Staying at the Four Seasons isn’t cheap, but the hotel is offering a 20% discount for anyone booking for the rest of 2019 as long as they book 14 days in advance. The cheapest room for the first night, a Premier Cityscape Room with two double beds or one king-sized bed, was booking for $625 Wednesday morning. A Skyline Corner Suite for the opening Monday night costs $1,700 per night.

Also, the Four Seasons is now taking reservations for events and weddings in its "flexible function spaces" for 25 to 500 guests, the hotel said. Call 215-419-5000 to inquire about event booking.