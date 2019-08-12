After much anticipation and a four-year absence from the city, Philadelphia's Four Seasons Hotel is now open in the Comcast Technology Center. Philadelphia continues to expand on the number of places tourists can stay with various construction projects around the city.

What to Know Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia opened on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in the 1,212-foot-tall Comcast Technology Center.

The hotel encompasses the 48th through 60th floors and has 180 rooms and 39 suites. Prices range from $625 to $1,700 a night.

Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten also debuted his first restaurant in Philly on the 59th floor.

You can now wine, dine and sleep in the 10th-tallest skyscraper in the United States — located right here in Philadelphia.

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia opened on Monday along N. 19th Street at the 1,212-foot-tall Comcast Technology Center. Alongside the hotel's debut, Michelin-starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten opens his first Philly restaurant on the building's 59th floor.

The luxury hotel is located on the 48th through 60th floors and has 180 rooms and 39 suites for guests that range in price from $625 to $1,700 a night.

"Together, we’ve redefined not only the skyline, but the hospitality experience in Philadelphia,” Christian Clerc, Four Season Hotels president, said in a news release.

Guests can swim in an infinity pool, enjoy spa treatments, and sip cocktails among the clouds at JG SkyHigh — a bar in the hotel's sky lobby.

Philly's Greg Vernick, a James Beard award-winner, also unveiled Vernick Fish, an oyster bar on the tower's ground floor.

The Four Seasons spa, located on the 57th floor, spans an entire floor and is decorated with 700 pounds of crystals. There are ballrooms and a 1,348 square-foot outdoor terrace where people can host events like weddings or conferences.

The Four Seasons is offering a 20% discount for anyone who books 14 days in advance for the rest of 2019.

"Philadelphia continues to transform and surprise with its creativity and promise of the future,” said hotel general manager Ben Shank. "It’s this spirit that is driving everything we do.”