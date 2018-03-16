Nor'easter No. 4 Is Coming: What We Know So Far

Despite an upcoming sunny and dry weekend, there will be likely more weather trouble next week. NBC10 First Alert meteorologist Glenn "Hurricane" Schwartz has your forecast.

March 2018 will go down as the month of the nor’easter. Yes, another nor’easter will be forming next week and has the potential to deliver significant impacts to our area. As of Friday, it was sitting over California.

Here’s what we know days ahead:

The track of nor’easter No. 4 will take an eerily similar path to two of our other recent nor’easters: The first and second nor’easters, which had tracks close to the coast. Unlike nor’easter No. 3, which traveled further offshore, diminishing impacts to us, nor’easter No. 4 looks to hug the East Coast, and be a slow-moving storm that delivers multiple impacts.

Many of our computer models agree there will be a large and slow-moving nor’easter next week. The exact track and intensity of the storm as well as the duration will determine how severe the impacts are to the area. The above image is from the American model (GFS). It shows a storm starting Tuesday morning as rain at the Jersey shore and Delaware beaches, and as a mix of rain and snow in Philadelphia. The greatest chance of heavy wet snow falling comes for the Pennsylvania suburbs and Lehigh Valley.

Tuesday evening the storm continues to crank. The above image shows a mix of rain/snow along the I-95 Corridor, a windswept rain at the Jersey shore and Delaware beaches, and a heavy wet snow across the Pennsylvania suburbs and Lehigh Valley.

Notice the wind arrows pointed toward the coast. That leaves us with great concern about the potential of moderate coastal flooding. We are in a new moon phase, which makes the coast even more susceptible to coastal flooding during intense storms like nor’easter No. 4.

By Wednesday evening, the concern becomes a heavier wet snow across much of the area as the storm starts to drag in colder air. This is when Philadelphia, South Jersey, and even Delaware may be dealing with accumulating wet snow.

You should know, it’s incredibly hard to get snow to accumulate on paved surfaces in late March, but two factors can make that happen:

1. Snowfall rate

2. Time of day snow falls.

The snowfall rate looks rather intense late Wednesday and the snow will be falling after sunset, which are both favorable signs for some snowfall accumulation. This scenario may leave roads messy, not just in the Lehigh Valley and Pennsylvania suburbs, but even into Philadelphia and parts of South Jersey.

As we know from the last few storms, the track is so important for our impacts. While we do know there will be a rather large and slow moving nor’easter next week, it’s still too early to provide specifics.

It’s important that you check back for updates this weekend on the storm both on-air and on our NBC10 App and website. We will be giving you the latest information on changes with the storm’s timing, intensity and impacts. Everyone should pay close attention to weather forecasts through next week.