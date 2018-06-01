After four peacocks escaped from the Philadelphia Zoo on Wednesday evening, the search for the birds continues. One was found dead, but officers are hoping to find the remaining three and return them to their home.

What to Know The peacocks were spotted around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday strutting along I-76 westbound

Police say they managed to get the birds off the highway, but they were unable to capture them

One bird has been found dead. Two were rescued, and the search for the fourth continues.

Some good news in the saga of four escaped peacocks from the Philadelphia Zoo: Two of the missing birds were found Friday morning.

The zoo reported that a tipster spotted the birds near the equestrian center in Fairmount Park.

The tipster stayed with the birds until zoo staff arrived to rescue them.

"Both birds appear healthy if a little hungry, have been examined by the veterinary staff, and are currently being housed behind-the-scenes," the zoo said in an email.



Sadly, one the peacocks had been found dead Thursday afternoon, likely after being hit by a car. The search is continuing for the fourth peacock.

The birds created a traffic jam on the Schuylkill Expressway Wednesday evening when they were found strutting along I-76 westbound near the Girard Avenue exit.

State police shut down two of the six lanes of traffic and appeared to escort the four birds down the highway, causing backups for miles.

Police managed to form a barricade around the peacocks and get them off the highway, but were unable to capture them. The four birds then flew away into nearby trees, with one of them managing to fly across the highway. The search was halted until daybreak Thursday.

Zoo staffers and police officers on Thursday morning circled the area where the peacocks were last seen and checked locations where the peacocks might explore, Philadelphia Zoo spokeswoman Dana Lombardo said.

It's not unusual for the peacocks, part of a larger "free-roaming flock" cared for by zoo staff, to stray from the historic zoo, but they normally return in the evening to roost for the night, Lombardo said.

In the meantime, zoo officials asked people not to approach the peacocks because they "are out of their normal environment and may be nervous." Instead, people who see the peacocks can send the location, day and time and a photo of the sighting if possible to peacocks@phillyzoo.org.

While "peacock" is commonly used to refer to both male and females, the females are called peahens. The gender of the birds was not clear.

